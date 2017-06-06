Flint Official Quits After Caught Saying ‘Ni*****’ Don’t Pay Their Bills’

Flint Official Quits After Caught Saying ‘Ni*****’ Don’t Pay Their Bills’

More than 20 activists called for Phil Stair's resignation after he was recorded saying the racial slur.

One official in Flint, Michigan has resigned from his position at a major bank after water crisis activists recorded him using hateful speech to refer to residents, reports MLive.

From MLive:

[Phil] Stair, who’s white [and was the sales manager of the Genesee County Land Bank,] was recorded making the comment by Chelsea Lyons, an environmental activist and independent journalist who has been active recently in the Flint water crisis.

“Flint has the same problems as Detroit — f**ing ni***** don’t pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them,” Stair is heard to say on the recording posted online by Truth Against The Machine.  [The recordings began after Lyons and another woman met Stair — who motivated more than 20 activists to protest outside of Genesee County Land Bank and call for his resignation Monday — and talked over a two-day period. Michele Wildman, the executive director of Genesee County Land Bank confirmed Stair’s resignation after the incident.]

Also, thousands of Flint residents are fighting foreclosures due to unpaid bills for water that many people can’t safely consume and use, reports NBC News.

SOURCE: MLiveNBC News

