‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate

The father of one student said that administrators failed to teach tolerance after his daughter was referred to as an "ape."

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The father of a 12-year-old African-American student at one Texas middle school said that administrators failed to properly discipline students or teach them tolerance after his daughter was referred to as an “ape” and “slave” by her peers, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

The incidents at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, Texas, which school officials deemed “racially harassing,” according to a report obtained by HuffPost, included students calling the girl an “ape” and a “slave” and pretending to whip her.

“It was horrifying that her friends would say and do these terrible things and not think twice about it,” Robert Ranco, a civil rights lawyer who is the girl’s father, told HuffPost. “We raised our daughter with the understanding that no one deserves to be treated badly by anybody.”

An official record of the racially charged harassment stated that the school “provided additional re-teaching to students who engaged in inappropriate behaviors.” The record also said that officials addressed all “substantiated misbehavior” by the identified students and punished them, but did not specify how the students were disciplined, reports the Houston Chronicle.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostHouston Chronicle

SEE ALSO:

Racist Hate Crime: Black Teddy Bear, Noose Found At North Carolina School

Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

7 photos Launch gallery

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

Continue reading The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

The Department Of Education Can’t Spell W.E.B. Du Bois And Twitter Is Losing It

The new Betsy DeVos-led Department of Education is off to a rough start. The agency took to Twitter in an attempt to highlight African-American icon W.E.B Du Bois and misspelled his last name. Not only was his name misspelled during Black History Month, but the department sent out a follow-up apology tweet, and ‘apologies’ was spelled wrong as well. Of course, Twitter had a ball with this one.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 9 hours ago
06.06.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 10 hours ago
06.06.17
Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber Talks Racism During…
 14 hours ago
06.06.17
Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To…
 16 hours ago
06.06.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
 16 hours ago
06.05.17
Mario Mourns The Death Of His Mother
 17 hours ago
06.06.17
‘Dear White People’s’ Ashley Blaine Featherson Talks Hit…
 19 hours ago
06.06.17
Film ‘Jerico’ Uses Comedy To Tell The Story…
 21 hours ago
06.06.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Blue Ivy & Friends Perform To Earth, Wind…
 21 hours ago
06.06.17
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News
 24 hours ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
BMM 2016
Photos