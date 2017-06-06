‘You’re My Slave Now:’ Texas Students Hurl Racist Slurs At Black Classmate

The father of a 12-year-old African-American student at one Texas middle school said that administrators failed to properly discipline students or teach them tolerance after his daughter was referred to as an “ape” and “slave” by her peers, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

“It was horrifying that her friends would say and do these terrible things and not think twice about it,” Robert Ranco, a civil rights lawyer who is the girl’s father, told HuffPost. “We raised our daughter with the understanding that no one deserves to be treated badly by anybody.”

An official record of the racially charged harassment stated that the school “provided additional re-teaching to students who engaged in inappropriate behaviors.” The record also said that officials addressed all “substantiated misbehavior” by the identified students and punished them, but did not specify how the students were disciplined, reports the Houston Chronicle.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, Houston Chronicle

SEE ALSO:

Racist Hate Crime: Black Teddy Bear, Noose Found At North Carolina School

Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate