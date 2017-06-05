Mario Mourns The Death Of His Mother

R&B singer Mario is mourning the loss of his mother Shawntia Hardaway, who recently passed away.

Mario announced with her death on Instagram with an emotional tribute. “Your soul lives forever beside mine! We love you Shawntia Hardaway I love you eternally,” he wrote.

Mario and his mother appeared on the MTV documentary I Won’t Love You to Death: The Story of Mario and His Mom, which detailed Mario’s struggle to help his mother kick her drug addiction.

Her cause of death is unknown. Our prayers are with Mario and his family.

