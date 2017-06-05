Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen of Hearts Tour [VIDEO]

Maxwell is giving fans a preview of everything that went into the his King & Queen Of Hearts Tour, which he embarked on with Mary J. Blige. In this new documentary, he opens up about what it takes to put on the quality kind of show that he wants every night, and showcases the members of his team that really make touring a family affair. He also talks about working with Mary J during the whole process. Check out the video above to watch his story unfold!
