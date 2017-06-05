Film ‘Jerico’ Uses Comedy To Tell The Story Of Jim Crow Era South

New film ‘Jerico’ follows the life of two men as the navigate the hells of the Jim Crow era in rural Mississippi. Set in a comedic tone, the film satirizes American history to broach the conversation between racial lines.

HB spoke to husband and wife, director and writer duo Seckeita Lewis and Brandon Lewis about what inspired the movie, and what they want audiences to take away from the story:

HB: Where did the idea for the premise of the film come about?

Brandon: Jerico started as short film about one of my characters, a white middle-aged Country Cowboy, Dale Stevenss. At about 20 pages in, we developed the backstory for the character that set us in the 1960s with an idea of a Black man miraculously turning into an elaborate character to save he and his best friend’s life from a racist mob. That is when it hit us. This was the story we wanted to tell. We knew in that time period and those circumstances, Jerico could stand for something and be a lesson for audiences. So, I developed the script with satire to push the limits and purposely leave audiences uncomfortable about just how ugly that history can be.

HB: You’re taking on a very heavy topic with the Jim Crow south, but injecting comedy into it. How do you find the balance between humorous and remaining respectful of a very real moment in history?

Seckeita: It was a delicate balance that we took very seriously in creating the film. The horrific history of Jim Crows and race relations in America has to be taught and needs to be consistently discussed across races. Humor is the best way to bring people to the table. So in the film you will find that there are scenes that are very hard to watch and as you deal with the emotions of the situation, the film gives you a moment of relief through the humor of the main character, Jerico. He uses his wit and comedic timing in an attempt to survive an extremely unrelenting Jim Crow south. Jerico does not make light of the issue at hand, but rather helps the viewer’s ability to take in such a harsh subject matter. We want the film to breed hope through survival and living fully, even through seemingly impossible times.

HB: The film’s themes are very timely for right now as well – were you inspired by the current headlines?

Seckeita: Definitely, the shooting and resulting event in Ferguson were happening as we were in pre-production. The public outcry for criminal and social justice made us want to do something and use Jerico to do it. The events of today, stem from the events of yesterday. The fear and hatred rooted so long ago will continue to rear its ugly head again and again until we can move people to the point of facing that history. Jerico’s mission and purpose is to bring this nation together through comedy. The thought is, if we can laugh, maybe we can talk and if we can talk maybe we can heal.

HB: You’ve already won 13 festival awards, did you expect to have such incredible critical reception?

Brandon and Seckeita: It hit us completely by surprise. When creating the film, we always felt we had something special, but seeing audiences react to it in such a positive way has been an incredible affirmation for the mission of the film and for us as first time filmmakers. Every screening has led to open sharing of personal stories of racial intolerance from people who lived through the era of the film which has been incredibly humbling. They have been grateful for the humor injected and how we deal with the subject matter. Hearing their stories out loud and dealing with their emotional impact is how we get to healing.