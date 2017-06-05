The next game for the NBA Playoffs is Wednesday night at 9 pm in Cleveland. This is either the game that the Warriors win the series or the comeback game for the Cavaliers.
All of the ‘experts’ believe that the Warriors are going to take the series but NO ONE thought they would do it so quickly! Will the game in Cleveland be better for the Cavs? Will they be able to win? Give us your thoughts!
