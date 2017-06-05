Sports
Home > Sports

NBA Playoffs

bvick
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

The next game for the NBA Playoffs is Wednesday night at 9 pm in Cleveland. This is either the game that the Warriors win the series or the comeback game for the Cavaliers.

All of the ‘experts’ believe that the Warriors are going to take the series but NO ONE thought they would do it so quickly! Will the game in Cleveland be better for the Cavs? Will they be able to win? Give us your thoughts!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading NBA Playoffs

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Blue Ivy & Friends Perform To Earth, Wind…
 4 hours ago
06.05.17
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News
 7 hours ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 8 hours ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 9 hours ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
06.04.17
Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Watch The Trailer For The ‘That’s So Raven’…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
#DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 3 days ago
06.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos