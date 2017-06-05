Movie News
Home > Movie News

Wonder Woman Kicks Butt!

bvick
Leave a comment

Wonder Woman

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind


Not only did ‘Wonder Woman’ kick butt on the big screen, she kicked butt at the box office! The movie grossed over $103.1 million dollars over the weekend. That is the most for a movie directed by a woman. It broke the record for ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ which was $85 million. 52% of the audience were women.

The super hero field is mainly male dominated, the success of ‘Wonder Woman’ could lead to more female lead super hero movies! Could Black Widow (Avengers) or Storm (X-Men) be next? No word yet, but don’t be surprised if it happens soon. Congrats to ‘Wonder Woman’! So did you go to the movies this weekend to see ‘Wonder Woman’?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Wonder Woman Kicks Butt!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Blue Ivy & Friends Perform To Earth, Wind…
 4 hours ago
06.05.17
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
Updtate: Halle Berry Responds To Pregnancy News
 7 hours ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 8 hours ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 9 hours ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
06.04.17
Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Watch The Trailer For The ‘That’s So Raven’…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
#DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 3 days ago
06.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos