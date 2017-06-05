Wonder Woman Kicks Butt!

Not only did ‘Wonder Woman’ kick butt on the big screen, she kicked butt at the box office! The movie grossed over $103.1 million dollars over the weekend. That is the most for a movie directed by a woman. It broke the record for ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ which was $85 million. 52% of the audience were women.

The super hero field is mainly male dominated, the success of ‘Wonder Woman’ could lead to more female lead super hero movies! Could Black Widow (Avengers) or Storm (X-Men) be next? No word yet, but don’t be surprised if it happens soon. Congrats to ‘Wonder Woman’! So did you go to the movies this weekend to see ‘Wonder Woman’?

