Grade-Shaming Dad’s Encouragement Leads To Better Grades… And A Trip?

It's only March but we already have a strong candidate for dad of the year at the @cavs game pic.twitter.com/tFnT1qa50D — Dom (@DumbMoreReady) March 25, 2017

Thomas and Tommy Tucker stop by the TJMS to talk about the father’s unique way of encouraging his son to bring up his grades.

Luckily for the 12-year-old, his Mandarin grade has improved and he’ll be headed to the NBA finals with his dad.

Listen to the uplifting interview below!

Your browser does not support iframes.



