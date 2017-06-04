Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and author took to social media to share what a great time she had on vacation.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Gabourey Sidibe was living it up on her recent vacation with her girls—and we are living for her pictures!

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and author took to social media to share what a great time she and her friends had on their trip to Barbados.

Here she is soaking up the rays and enjoying the water.

She also got her snorkle on:

She whips her back and forth:

Giving you a snatched waist:

Slaying in this red two piece:

Dress by @eloquii , bathing suit by @gabifresh , wind and grace by GAWD!! 📸: @kperryjr

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Let them eat cake:

I asked @billionare_chef to make a strawberry cake and he smooth delivered it! I just want to look at it tho. Don't @ me.

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Basking in the glory of the sun:

No fears of getting a tan found round here. 👸🏿🌞☀️🌈 Skirt by @grass_fields

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Leaving paradise:

Goodbye #barbados🇧🇧 . I have a lot of favorite places but you are my favorite, of the favorite!

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

Between the grueling hours of being on set for Fox’s Empire and promoting her new book This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, it’s clear that this was a much-needed and deserve break for Sibide.

Here’s to working hard and playing hard too!

RELATED NEWS:

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Faced A Lot Of Racism As A Phone Sex Operator

Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives Career’

Sigh…Bill Maher Calls Himself A ‘House N-Word’ On HBO Show

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To Barbados

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals
The Internet Responds To Halle Berry’s Pregnancy
 59 mins ago
06.05.17
Is Halle Berry What?
 2 hours ago
06.05.17
Lupita Nyong’o Dance Moves About To Break The…
 3 hours ago
06.05.17
Gabourey Sidibe Slays During Her Girl’s Trip To…
 20 hours ago
06.05.17
Kandi Burruss: ‘Phaedra’s Lie Almost Ended My Housewives…
 21 hours ago
06.05.17
Should Bill Maher Get A Pass: Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
06.04.17
Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Watch The Trailer For The ‘That’s So Raven’…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
#DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Laura Govan’s House Was Robbed; $700,000 Worth Of…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Brandy Is Out Of The Hospital; Releases Statement
 2 days ago
06.03.17
Rihanna Snatches The Spotlight At The NBA Finals
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Saddam Hussein Reportedly Spent His Final Days Listening…
 3 days ago
06.03.17
BMM 2016
Photos