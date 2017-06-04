Game 2 Tonight Warriors Vs Cavs: Who Ya With?

Game 2 tonight Warriors vs Cavs set for an 8 p.m. tip-off Sunday at Oracle Arena across the bay in Oakland.
Kevin Durant suddenly has this “killer instinct” now that’s he’s playing with Golden State. And hopefully, Draymond Green will behave and won’t punch anyone in the groin to cost the Warriors the series.
Related:
LeBron James Speaks Out About Graffiti Attack: “Hate In America Is Living Every Day”
Who Ya With?
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours