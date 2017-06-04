Terrorists Strike London Bridge, Borough Market Killing Multiple Victims

At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night in what British authorities are calling a terrorist attack in London, reports the British Broadcasting Corporation.
Scotland Yard said the police shot and killed three suspected assailants, according to the BBC.
The alleged militants drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people on the streets and in bars in nearby Borough Market, NBC News reported.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the incident a “horrific terrorist attack.”
He added: “This is a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.”
This comes two months after a driver struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, and nearly two weeks after a bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
SOURCE: BBC, NBC News
