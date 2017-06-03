Not Again! Numerous Injured And One Dead In London ‘Knife and Van Incident’

A little over a week after the Manchester terror attack, Londoners are on high alert after a knife and van attack occurred near the London Bridge area. One person has been reported dead.

According to BBC News, police stated that armed officers responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on the bridge in central London. BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was a witness, said that the driver of the van was a man and she believed that he was “probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour.”

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” Jones said.

Police also said that they responded to a series of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market. However, authorities have not said if the two incidents were related.

Mark Roberts, the witness on the bridge, told CNN that the van was traveling south across the River Thames and struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air.”

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving,” he said. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people.”

In terms of the stabbings, a witness described his experiences to CNN saying that they started off in a restaurant.

“Someone said, ‘What is going on?’ and one of the people running said, ‘There is a man with a knife up there and he is coming this way.’ There was complete panic as everyone ran to the back of the restaurant and crouched down trying to hide themselves from view,” the witness said.

“A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife — some people in the restaurant believe there may have been another man — but it was so chaotic it was hard to tell,” the witness said. Apparently, the assailant allegedly stabbed a waitress in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant.

In a statement, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed an “incident” that “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

On Saturday Trump tweeted his support for the British government:

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

