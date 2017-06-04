Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

The brother to the R&B songstress said that his sister is resting at home and is "doing good."

Foxy NC staff
Ray J said that “exhaustion” was behind his sister Brandy Norwood being rushed to the hospital Friday morning. She apparently fell unconscious on a recent Delta flight.

“Yeah, she’s good. She just needs some rest,” brother told TMZ, stressing that her extensive work schedule played a factor.

As we previously reported, Brandy was leaving Los Angeles on Friday for a work trip to New York when she lost consciousness before takeoff. The R&B songstress regained consciousness on the way to the hospital after flight attendants called the L.A. Fire Department for medical aid.

According to TMZ, Ray J was flying out of town to fill in for Brandy at a fan convention that she was attending this weekend.

Feel better Brandy!

