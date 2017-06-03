DaddysGirl: Omar Epps Sends His Oldest Daughter Off To Prom

You really don’t need another reason to love Omar Epps, but we’re going to give you one anyway.
His wife, singer and Total group member Keisha Epps, recently shared a special moment of Epps sending his eldest daughter Aiyanna off to prom.
Just look at this one of him helping her with her necklace:
And this one:
Awwww!
We just love to see Black fathers like this!
