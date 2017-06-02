LET’S MAKEUP: Art Meets Fashion With Urban Decay’s Limited Edition Basquiat Collection

Jean Michele Basquiat was one of the most prominent and influential artists of our time and died at 28-years-old. Nevertheless, his influence has lived on. Years past his death his prominence is still felt, with one of his painting’s making art world history, selling for $110M. His influence is just not in the art and fashion world, but also has now crossed over to beauty, thanks to Urban Decay Cosmetics.

The cosmetic company launched a dope, limited edition collection that is going to change your makeup game with all this pigment and color!

This eyeshadow palette, called Tenant , features eight exclusive and bright pigments that are inspired by his paintings. The blue Untitled pigment looks so much like his painting (also titled ‘ Untitled ‘). At $39.00, it might seem like an investment, but you are receiving eight colors! Not into the brights?

Not everyone wants to embrace the bright, smokey eye and that’s okay! Urban Decay made a Gold Griot eyeshadow palette with beautiful, exclusive neutrals. Each palette also comes with a double ended brush. Once you are done with the palette, the box becomes a limited edition collectors’ piece to hang on your wall!

Personally, their lipsticks are perfection and they hit the colors right on the money. There is something for everyone: a pop of color with this beautiful Barbie pink matte lipstick called Exhibition . They also have a natural nude called Abstract and the perfect spring neutral, providing just the right hint of color, with Epigram my personal favorite ). The lipsticks are $17.00 each.

The blush palette is also beautiful, with two pink blushes, a highlighter, and a bronzer, all for $34.00.

Team Beautiful tried out the lipsticks just for you, so you can see what colors look best on various shades of melanin!

EPIGRAM

Epigram is my editor’s pick for a Spring lip color. While everyone is playing with the pink and mauves, I love this color that takes your neutral one step up!

It translates beautifully on our editorial director, Allison McGevna , and doesn’t “look” like a neutral on lighter skin tones.

However, on darker skin tones, it looks like a dram It looks good on all skin tones and I love how it translates on Natarsha.

EXHIBITION

Looking for a summer pink? Here it is. This matte color looks beautiful on and definitely is not for the faint of heart. Your lipstick will POP! It’s become a beloved weekend pink

The color is strong and looks good on both lighter skin and brown skin woman. We’re loving this on Allie!

It can be a tougher color to wear for darker skin women. Natarsha did not love the color solely by itself, but did add, “It’s such a pretty pink. I’d definitely mix this with another shade and make my own color.” Not a bad idea!

ABSTRACT

This is the real “nude” of the colors and my least favorite in the collection. I personally felt like it washed out my lips.

It translated beautifully on Allie and looks well when you are wearing blush or pink (as pictured).

Natarsha felt it looked to light for her pigment (but loved it on mine); however, I think it looks fabulous and brightens up her face!

Beauties, which color is your favorite? Will you be shopping the collection? Take our poll!

