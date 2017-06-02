American Idol Reboot On ABC

By now you’ve heard that American Idol is coming back on ABC but did you know that Randy Jackson has been approached to return to the show? Yes, you read that right but not as a judge. He was asked to be the host of the show! Basically, take over Ryan Seacrest’s job. Now that would be interesting. Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that “I would only host with Ryan. He’s my friend. You know let’s see — Kelly and Ryan, Ryan and Randy. Oh man. It’s gonna work man. I feel it!” Would that make you watch the reboot? Would anything make you watch the reboot? Click here to see ET’s interview with Randy Jackson and take our poll about the reboot.
