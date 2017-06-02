Michael Brown’s Mother Represents For Slain Son At Graduation

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Michael Brown’s Mother Represents For Slain Son At Graduation

Lezley McSpadden received her diploma alongside her daughter Deja during the school's 100th commencement.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Lezley McSpadden, the mother of slain teen Michael Brown, received her high school diploma during a May 26 graduation ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Lezley McSpadden [, 37,] walked with [Jennings Senior] high school faculty and staff into the auditorium [at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis] at the start of the ceremony wearing a red cap and gown similar to those of the other female high school graduates who followed.

McSpadden’s daughter, Deja Brown, also graduated [during the school’s 100th commencement.] A group in the audience cheered loudly when both names were announced…[The Brown family’s lawyer, Benjamin] Crump said McSpadden had told him she “has a purpose now to try to uphold the legacy of her son.”

Brown’s mother — who is the founder and president of the Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons and Daughters Foundation which was named after her son following his shooting death at the hands of former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on August 9, 2014 — collaborated with Jennings School District Superintendent Art McCoy Jr. to start an adult education program, reports The St. Louis American.

SOURCE: St. Louis Post-DispatchThe St. Louis American

SEE ALSO:

Newly Released Michael Brown Footage Sparks Protests In Ferguson

“She Understood Where We Were Coming From:” Hillary Clinton Meets With Mothers Of Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, &amp; More

Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC

13 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC

Continue reading Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC

Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 13 hours ago
06.02.17
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child…
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 24 hours ago
06.02.17
Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
The Covfefe That Was Tweeted Around The World
 2 days ago
06.01.17
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
We Can’t Wait To See This New Movie…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Photos