GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends

Memorial Day Weekend is the official kick off to summer and that means it’s time to wear your favorite whites, show some shoulder, and step into style! Whether you want to be decked out in denim or be pretty in pastels, we identified the top trends for summer and will show you how to get the look.
DENIM PARTY
Denim is sooo Americana and makes an effortless 4th of July look. Check out this cute ombre,
off the shoulder dress from INC for instant style!
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
There is nothing like a great pair of fitted jeans and we love the ones that
Frankie Tavares
are wearing.
INC
helps you show off your curves in these
hip hugging jeans in a Tikglo wash
. Dark denim is perfect to take you from day to night.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
You’ll want to follow our Style & Beauty Editor,
Danielle James
, everywhere in this super cute,
oversized denim jacket
from
Avec Les Filles
.
MAKE ‘EM BLUSH
Blush is THE color for Spring. Look fabulous and feminine in this soft, pink. Whether you use it as an accent or wear it all over, it’s the perfect pastel.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Danielle
is rocking an
Avec Les Filles Side Button Midi Skirt
. Pairing it with the longline denim jacket, it’s perfect for a day at the museum, the office, and more. We also love her
elegant sandals
with floral detailing across the strap.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Our Editorial Director,
Allison McGevna
is rocking
Catherine Maldrino
pants (not available online). The tulip waist brings a lady like feel.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Our lifestyle and relationship writer
Keyaira Kelly
looks like a vision in this blush French Connection dress, available in select Macy’s locations. Walk in looking like the guest of honor at that wedding you are attending this summer.
ALL WHITE
Rockin’ white on white is a fabulous look for spring and summer, leaving you looking clean and crisp.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
This
cold shoulder blazer
by
Michael Kors
is perfect for summer. Pair it with the
linen shorts
(similar style) to keep cool while showing them who’s boss like our editor
Shamika Sanders
.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Our staff and news writer,
Charise Frazier
, is giving us Hamptons chic, playing with the all white look with a pattern: metallic stripes!
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Not fan of the all white look? Use it as an an accent! We love how
Avielle
paired this cute blue dress with a blazer (check out the
video
!).
LOOK HOT WHILE GIVING THEM THE COLD SHOULDER
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
The cold shoulder look is HOT! You can dress it up with this
Calvin Klein off-the-shoulder dress
or keep it simple (yet stylish!) in this
INC cold shoulder black top with white piping
.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Our host,
Destiney
, is wearing this
beautiful jewel toned top from Bar III
. Talk about style!
Beauties, which look will you be rocking for Summer? Let us know in the comment section!
