GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends

Hello Beautiful Staff

Memorial Day Weekend is the official kick off to summer and that means it’s time to wear your favorite whites, show some shoulder, and step into style! Whether you want to be decked out in denim or be pretty in pastels, we identified the top trends for summer and will show you how to get the look.

DENIM PARTY

Denim is sooo Americana and makes an effortless 4th of July look. Check out this cute ombre, off the shoulder dress from INC for instant style!

There is nothing like a great pair of fitted jeans and we love the ones that Frankie Tavares are wearing.helps you show off your curves in these hip hugging jeans in a Tikglo wash . Dark denim is perfect to take you from day to night.

You’ll want to follow our Style & Beauty Editor,, everywhere in this super cute, oversized denim jacket from

MAKE ‘EM BLUSH

Blush is THE color for Spring. Look fabulous and feminine in this soft, pink. Whether you use it as an accent or wear it all over, it’s the perfect pastel.

Our Editorial Director, Allison McGevna is rockingpants (not available online). The tulip waist brings a lady like feel.

Our lifestyle and relationship writer Keyaira Kelly looks like a vision in this blush French Connection dress, available in select Macy’s locations. Walk in looking like the guest of honor at that wedding you are attending this summer.

ALL WHITE

Rockin’ white on white is a fabulous look for spring and summer, leaving you looking clean and crisp.

Our staff and news writer, Charise Frazier , is giving us Hamptons chic, playing with the all white look with a pattern: metallic stripes!

Not fan of the all white look? Use it as an an accent! We love how Avielle paired this cute blue dress with a blazer (check out the video !).

LOOK HOT WHILE GIVING THEM THE COLD SHOULDER

Beauties, which look will you be rocking for Summer? Let us know in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

TUNE IN: Rue 107 Debuts Athleisure Line On Hello Live

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama Makes First Post White House Appearance In Modern Day Pleats

On Demand Makeovers: TresseNoire Has Created The Uber For Black Girl Beauty