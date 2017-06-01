Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Lezley McSpadden, Mother Of Slain Teen Mike Brown, Graduates From High School

Three years after her son's death, Lezley McSpadden earned her high-school diploma to honor her son's legacy.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Politicon Los Angeles at LA Convention Center

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Mike Brown, has earned her high-school diploma twenty-one years after leaving her education behind to raise her son, STLToday reports.

Mike Brown was killed three years ago by officer Darren Wilson, in a tragic incident that sparked protests around the country and birthed the Black Lives Matter movement.

After her son’s death, McSpadden met with the superintendent of the Jennings School District, Art McCoy, to discuss how the her nonprofit could collaborate with the school system for good.

“I turned the conversation toward [McSpadden] saying, I know she dropped out of school when she had Michael Brown, and that we had to get her educated and get a diploma,” McCoy explained. “What better way is it to honor your son than to get the degree he got?”

McSpadden enrolled in the adult high school program that was created from that conversation. McSpadden, who was a junior in high school when she dropped out, proudly walked across the stage in the Jennings High School Adult Education Program graduation ceremony just a day ago.

SOURCE: STLTODAY

RELATED LINKS

Why Mike Brown’s Death Must Never Be In Vain

In Honor Of Mike Brown: Black Lives Matter Protestors Take Over Bernie Sanders Event

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Lezley McSpadden, Mother Of Slain Teen Mike Brown, Graduates From High School

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 13 hours ago
06.02.17
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Tired Of Late Child…
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
Tiger Woods’ DUI Arrest Footage Is Released
 22 hours ago
06.01.17
Apollo Nida Wants Prenup With Ex Phaedra Parks…
 23 hours ago
06.01.17
The Obamas Purchasing New $8 Million Home In…
 24 hours ago
06.02.17
Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A…
 1 day ago
06.01.17
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands
 2 days ago
06.01.17
Ben & Jerry Show “One Love” To Bob…
 2 days ago
06.01.17
The Covfefe That Was Tweeted Around The World
 2 days ago
06.01.17
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
We Can’t Wait To See This New Movie…
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On…
 3 days ago
05.31.17
Photos