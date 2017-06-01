Utah Is Taking The Lead, Could NC Be Next?

Don’t go drinking in Utah! By then of next year, Utah will lower the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 to 0.05. That is the lowest in the nation. With this new law, if a man that weighs 160 lbs he would consider legally drunk after 2 drinks in an hour. WOW! As you can imagine this scares a lot of businesses in the state. There is now a controversial ad that says, “Come for vacation, leave on probation”.
So you don’t really care about Utah? Have no plans of going there…ever, Utah might be the first to adopt the plan but the National Transportation Safety Board started recommending the lower blood alcohol limit since 2013. Could North Carolina be next? Click here to read the full story on lowering the blood alcohol limit.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours