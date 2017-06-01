News
Utah Is Taking The Lead, Could NC Be Next?

Don’t go drinking in Utah! By then of next year, Utah will lower the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 to 0.05. That is the lowest in the nation. With this new law, if a man that weighs 160 lbs he would consider legally drunk after 2 drinks in an hour. WOW! As you can imagine this scares a lot of businesses in the state. There is now a controversial ad that says, “Come for vacation, leave on probation”.

So you don’t really care about Utah? Have no plans of going there…ever, Utah might be the first to adopt the plan but the National Transportation Safety Board started recommending the lower blood alcohol limit since 2013. Could North Carolina be next? Click here to read the full story on lowering the blood alcohol limit.

So what do you think?

