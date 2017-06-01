Some Michael Kors Stores Are Closing!

Where can ladies go to get their Michael Kors handbags? Well, soon only online. The designer handbag giant is closing 100 to 125 stores after the recent quarter was worse than expected and the rest of the year doesn’t look good either. No word on what stores are closing.

Vera Bradley is also not looking good with stock prices 20% down this year! The Vera Bradley brand hasn’t said anything about closing stores yet, but we can see the writing on the walls!

Coach might be the only handbag company doing okay, they just brought Kate Spade in a $2.4 billion deal! Now the real question is, will Michael Kors be closing the outlet stores that’s what we really want to know!

