Black Lives Matter Fights Philadelphia Police ‘Stop-And-Fondle’ With Underwear

Black Lives Matter activists in Pennsylvania gave underwear to Philadelphia Police Department officers as part of their protest against cops’ “stop-and-fondle” practice Tuesday afternoon, reports NBC Philadelphia.

From NBC Philadelphia:

The symbolic gesture [which involved two pairs of men’s underwear] was courtesy of Black Lives Matter Movement Pennsylvania, a local chapter of the national organization, in protest of so-called “stop-and-fondle” practices recently exposed by Philadelphia Daily News.

Enraged by a story published last week chronicling instances of young, black men being stopped and their bodies illegally searched [with probing that involves searching the underwear and body cavities of suspects in public,] Philadelphia activist Asa Khalif delivered a powerful message via megaphone: “It is illegal to stop and frisk. It is illegal to go into someone’s underwear and touch their penis. Touch their buttocks. You think it’s common practice and it’s legal, but it’s not,” he bellowed outside police headquarters in Center City.

Regarding recent announcements, Black Lives Matter will receive a 2017 peace prize from The Sydney Peace Foundation. The social justice organization will get the honor during a ceremony in Sydney, Australia in November, reports Newsweek.

SOURCE: NBC Philadelphia, Newsweek

