Racists Vandalize LeBron James's Los Angeles Home

Racists Vandalize LeBron James's Los Angeles Home

The NBA superstar was not home at the time of the incident.

Foxy NC staff
Racists spray painted the n-word on the front gate of LeBron James’s Los Angeles home Wednesday in the upscale community of Brentwood, a day before he was set to play in his seventh straight N.B.A. finals, reports TMZ.

James’s Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors for the third consecutive season, notes The New York Times:

Over the last several seasons, James, the N.B.A.’s most recognizable superstar, has been unafraid to voice his political opinions, decrying police killings of African-American men and endorsing Hillary Clinton for president. His willingness to speak his mind has set him apart from stars of previous eras, including Michael Jordan, with whom he is often compared.

In 2015, Variety reported that James had purchased a $21 million home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The basketball superstar has demonstrated his interest in a second career as a Hollywood player; the production company he co-founded, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a deal with Warner Brothers Entertainment in 2015 and James played himself in the movie “Trainwreck” that year.

The graffiti has been covered up.

SOURCE: The New York Times, TMZ

Photos