In Kontrol: LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has a lot to celebrate. Since departing from the singing group years ago, she’s been able to maintain her own and talks about it in the latest issue of Kontrol, helping the magazine celebrate their 10th anniversary. It goes without saying, but we’re going to say it anyway: Letoya is seriously working the cover with her cropped do and a head-turning silver fringed dress!

The strapless dress, designed by Haus of Falenci’ago,features silver accented fringes from the chest down, with a sheer effect that shows Letoya’s every angel of sexiness. Her new hair is just as fashionable, bringing out her cheekbones and shapely face.

LeToya is currently promoting her latest album, Back 2 Life, which has been receiving rave reviews. Check out more from her sexy photo shoot for the magazine below! Congrats to you, Letoya!

