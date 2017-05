Your browser does not support iframes.

05/31/17 – Ambassador Andrew Young calls into the TJMS to discuss his International Leadership Awards and 85th Birthday Tribute happening in Atlanta on June 3.

Blackish star Anthony Anderson will host the event with performances by Usher, Wyclef Jean, Jill Scott, Estelle, Anthony Brown and more.

