Movie News
Home > Movie News

Idris is KILLING the Hollywood Game!

bvick
Leave a comment
'Star Trek Beyond' New York Premiere

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The new movie, The Mountains Between Us stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet as a couple who fall in love after a plane crash. The movie hits theaters on October 20th. This is just one of four movies plus a limited series on Showtime called Guerrilla . Idris is killing it in Hollywood! Check out the trailer for his latest film below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Idris is KILLING the Hollywood Game!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
We Can’t Wait To See This New Movie…
 5 hours ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 20 hours ago
05.31.17
Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim…
 23 hours ago
05.31.17
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On…
 24 hours ago
05.31.17
LaLa Reveals How She’s Pushing Through Her Very…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Tiger Woods Releases Statement After DUI Arrest, Says…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Florida Federal Prosecutor’s Body Found On Hollywood Beach
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Rachel Tells One Suitor To ‘Get The F*ck…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]
 2 days ago
05.30.17
INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Faced A Lot Of…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photos