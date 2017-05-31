Oberlin College Names First Black President

The 184-year-old institution selected Carmen Ambar from a pool of 150 applicants.

Foxy NC staff
Oberlin College names Carmen Ambar as its new president—the first African-American to hold the position in the Ohio college’s 184-year history, News 5 Cleveland reported.

The presidential search committee was impressed with Ambar’s “deep commitment to helping students see their potential in new and creative ways,” and selected her from a pool of 150 candidates, according to a statement from the college.

Ambar, an attorney, is currently the president of Cedar Crest College in Allen Town, Pennsylvania. Her tenure at Oberlin begins in September.

In her statement, Ambar underscored Oberlin’s longstanding commitment to social justice. Oberlin said its commitment to diversity dates to 1835 when it became the first American college to admit African-American students.

Ambar is the college’s 15th president, replacing Marvin Krislov, who served as president for a decade. He has accepted an offer to become president of Pace University in New York City.

SOURCE:  News 5 Cleveland, Oberlin College

