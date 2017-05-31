Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

The principal condemned the act as "deeply offensive."

NewsOne Staff
Officials at one Raleigh, North Carolina high school said a Black teddy bear was found hanging from a noose early this week, reports The Associated Press.

From The Associated Press:

Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it and a photo was circulating on social media.

Hung beside the doll was a sign saying “Make Wakefield Tripp again #smartlunch.” Students and parents said the sign referred to former principal Tripp Crayton, who is white. Bazzell, who is black, replaced Crayton in 2015.

Bazzell — who condemned the incident as “deeply offensive” and said that the school’s stadium and baseball field were also vandalized — said the school is working with Wake County Schools to investigate the event as well as will seek criminal charges, reports WTVD-TV.

SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report, WTVD-TV

Noose Discovered Hanging Near Smithsonian Museum

‘I Started Shaking:’ Black Delivery Man Claims Butcher Sent Him A Noose

