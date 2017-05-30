Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

Peep this adorable Memorial Day "Mommy and Me" moment.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Queen Bey looks like she’s ready to pop in a new Instagram post where she and Blue Ivy are rocking some serious swimwear.

Shared on Tuesday, the pic shows Beyoncé and her five-year-old daughter looking absolutely adorable as they celebrate Memorial Day. Bey wore an indigo string bikini in a sheer duster, while little Blue wore a patterned one-piece with a $300 custom Yosuzi straw hat. (We wish Bey would adopt us!)

And did you peep Blue’s temporary star tat?

😁🇺🇸

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

It’s no secret that Bey has been killing the pregnancy style game! Just take a look at the “Lemonade” singer in this $4,950 Any Old Iron’s rhinestone jacket with a wide-rimmed hat.

Flawless!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Ever since Bey and Jay Z announced that they are expecting twins, they have been living it up and sharing with us their adorable family pics. All we can say is please keep them coming!

RELATED NEWS:

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce & Gabbana Floral Dresses On The Gram

Beyoncé Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
We Can’t Wait To See This New Movie…
 13 mins ago
05.31.17
Oh No! WGN Cancels ‘Underground’
 15 hours ago
05.31.17
Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim…
 18 hours ago
05.31.17
Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On…
 19 hours ago
05.31.17
LaLa Reveals How She’s Pushing Through Her Very…
 23 hours ago
05.31.17
Tiger Woods Releases Statement After DUI Arrest, Says…
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Florida Federal Prosecutor’s Body Found On Hollywood Beach
 1 day ago
05.31.17
Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes…
 1 day ago
05.30.17
Rachel Tells One Suitor To ‘Get The F*ck…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]
 2 days ago
05.30.17
INSTADAILY: Michelle Williams’ Style Evolution Is So Real
 2 days ago
05.31.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Faced A Lot Of…
 3 days ago
05.30.17
Photos