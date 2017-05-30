Cleveland Fires Cop Who Shot Tamir Rice

Cleveland police on Tuesday fired rookie officer Timothy Loehmann, who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, reports Cleveland.
Loehmann was fired for lying on his application with the Cleveland police department, not for shooting Tamir, the report says. He failed to reveal that he was allowed to resign from a suburban department instead of being fired at the end of a six-month probationary period, reports CBS.
“He was also in his probationary period as a Cleveland officer giving the department more flexibility in letting him go,” Cleveland writes.
Loehmann was an officer for nearly eight months before the November 2014 shooting that heightened national tensions between police and communities of color.
He shot Tamir in less than three seconds after arriving at Cudell Recreation Center after his partner, Frank Garmback, pulled the police cruiser within feet of the young boy. Garmback was suspended for 10 days without pay.
SOURCE: Cleveland
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
2. Sean Bell, 23
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
7. Kimani Gray, 16
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Victor White III, 22
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
11. John Crawford, 22
12. Michael Brown Jr, 18
13. Ezell Ford, 25
14. Dante Parker, 36
15. Darrien Hunt, 22
16. Jack Jacquez, 27
17. Akai Gurley, 28
18. Tamir Rice, 12
19. Tony Robinson, 19
20. Walter Scott, 50
21. Freddie Gray, 25
22. Michael Sabbie, 35
23. Delrawn Small, 37
24. Alton Sterling, 37
25. Philando Castile, 32
26. Gregory Frazier, 56
27. Tyre King, 13
28. Terence Crutcher, 40
29. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
30. Alfred Olango, 38
31. Reginald Thomas, 36
32. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
33. Joshua Beal, 25
34. Kajuan Raye, 19
