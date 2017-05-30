Florida Federal Prosecutor’s Body Found On Hollywood Beach

Danielle Jennings

In what is being called both a strange and very sad case, a Florida federal prosecutor’s body was found ashore Hollywood Beach earlier this month. The details of the case are still being investigated, but there are early signs that foul play was involved due to the victim’s severe head trauma.

#ICYMI: The body of Federal prosecutor Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. washes up on a Florida beach: https://t.co/M5mJgS92Wx pic.twitter.com/pCGmwu7GAc — The Root (@TheRoot) May 29, 2017

Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. was found dead on Florida’s Hollywood Beach when his body washed ashore. The 37-year-old had just joined the Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office in January 2017 and was involved in investigated cases of visa and passport fraud. According to The Root, Whisenant’s body was found with possible head trauma caused by gunshot or other means, although no suspect has been named at press time.

Whisenant was found along the shore of Hollywood Beach early by a passerby, who said the body had been tumbling in the waves and still had personal items on it. Meanwhile, the U.S Attorney’s Office has openly expressed their grievances and concern in a statement, saying “The U.S. Attorney’s Office family was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Beranton’s death. We will miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”

It’s not clear at this time if Whisenant died on Hollywood Beach or if his body was brought there after his death. He is survived by his wife, Ebony, a physician, and their three children.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2940846/both-life-sentences-overturned-for-d-c-sniper-lee-boyd-malvo/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2940848/solution-found-for-paris-mayor-and-organizers-of-black-feminist-festival/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: