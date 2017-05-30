Both Life Sentences Overturned For D. C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

Danielle Jennings

It’s been 15 years since the infamous D.C. Sniper shootings terrified and shocked the nation. While the mastermind behind the crime, John Allen Muhammad, was executed back in 2009 for his role in the attack, his young accomplice Lee Boyd Malvo has continued to serve out his time in Virginia. Now, a major development has occurred in his case that could grant him a new trial and perhaps lead to earlier freedom.

Judge overturns two life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo https://t.co/DBkd6RqlNy pic.twitter.com/q9rowyQ22a — Blavity (@Blavity) May 30, 2017

Lee Boyd Malvo was just 17 years old when he participated in the D.C. Sniper shootings, but many felt that he was brainwashed and coerced into the crime by John Allen Muhammad. Nevertheless he was convicted and handed dual life sentences, but Blavity is reporting that both sentences were recently overturned by a Virginia judge.

The full report states:

A federal judge tossed out two life sentences without parole for Lee Boyd Malvo, [who was] convicted in the “D.C. Sniper” shooting cases in 2002.In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk said Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Malvo was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three over a three-week span in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, causing widespread fear throughout the region. Malvo has argued that his accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, then 42, sought Malvo out and “molded” him into partaking in the heinous killing binge.

Malvo’s first trial took place in Chesapeake. [Where he] was convicted of capital murder for the slaying of FBI analyst Linda Franklin, who was shot in the head outside a Home Depot store. Under Virginia law, a capital murder conviction requires either a death sentence or life without parole. Prosecutors sought a death sentence, but a jury opted for life in prison.

Malvo is serving his time at Red Onion State Prison located in southwest Virginia, which is not only a super maximum-security facility, but a majority of inmates are in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2940844/portland-teen-thanks-strangers-killed-in-portland-train-attack/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2940760/texas-black-student-blend-in-with-white-people-award/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: