Portland Teen Thanks Strangers Who Lost Their Lives Protecting Her From Racist Attack

Destinee Mangum, 16, said in an emotional interview that she and her friend would be dead without the heroes.

Nigel Roberts, NewsOne
A teenager targeted in a hate speech incident on Friday thanked two people killed while defending her and a friend on a train in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Destinee Mangum, 16, in an emotional interview with the Fox News affiliate, underscored that her heroes were strangers willing to sacrifice their lives to protect two teenagers over their racial and religious identity.

“And I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now,” Destinee stated.

Destinee said she and a 17-year-old friend, who is a Muslim, were on a MAX train when Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, yelled at them to leave the country, telling them to go back to Saudi Arabia. The girls, fearing for their safety, moved toward the back of the train to escape Christian. That’s when strangers confronted the man, who allegedly stabbed them to death.

SOURCE:  KPTV

