May 29, 2017 marks JFK’s 100th Birthday!

bvick
John F Kennedy Arrives In Boston

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Former President John F. Kennedy would have turned 100 if he was still alive! Born May 29, 1917, Kennedy was the youngest president elected to office and he was the youngest to leave office when he was assassinated in 1963. He is still one of most beloved presidents with hundreds of books, several movies and more about his life. Many historians say that our world might be very different if Kennedy would have lived. There are still people investigating his assassination after 54 years. Wow! Our love affair with the Kennedy hasn’t slowed down, people are still in love with Caroline Kennedy.

