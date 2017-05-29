Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Suspicion

Tiger Woods, 41, can’t seem to catch a break lately on the golf course or in life. The 14-time major champion and winner of 70 PGA Tours was arrested Monday in Jupiter, Florida, where he owns a home, on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports USA Today.
Arrested during a routine traffic stop, Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:10 AM EST and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 AM EST.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
“Police did not specify the chemical or substance that led to the arrest,” notes the news outlet. Woods’ representative did not immediately return calls.
Woods, who has struggled for years with bad back, recently underwent fusion surgery on April 19, the report says. It was the fourth procedure since April 2014, writes USA Today, and Woods is not slated to participate in the upcoming PGA Tour. He has not played since withdrawing in February from the Dubai Desert Classic.
This is not the first time Woods has made headlines during incidents stemming from driving. In 2009, he was involved in a car crash outside his home that ultimately “led to revelations of his extra-marital affairs.”
The latest crash has some social media users asking this question:
SEE ALSO:
Tiger Woods Wants To Help Chicago Community With Golf Project
Tiger Woods Says He’s Taking A Break From Golf
Serena Williams Attends Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year Ceremony
Serena Williams Attends Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year Ceremony
1. Serena Williams1 of 7
2. 145027858676562 of 7
3. 145027858877873 of 7
4. 14502781735564 of 7
5. 145027818753775 of 7
6. 145027855162366 of 7
7. 145027820320227 of 7
For the Latest Gospel and Entertainment News: Follow @foxync
Latest…
- Family Resource Center Enter To Win
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Tells One Suitor To ‘Get The F*ck Out!’
- Little Known Black History Fact: Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Rihanna Honored Youth While Parsons School of Design Honored Her