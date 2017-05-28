Tamara Mowry-Housley Says Prayer Helped Her With Critics Of Interracial Marriage

Tamara Mowry Housley and her sisterare the products of an interracial marriage. But Mowry Housley, who married a white man, says she gets way more criticism than she expected for her interracial marriage. (Tia, as most know is married to African-American actor Cory Hardrict).She says that her Christian faith has helped her handle the criticism and online haters that have questioned her marriage and husband, Adam Housley with whom she now has two children. The Christian Post reports: When we first came out publicly as a couple 12 years ago, I remember a few negative comments, such as ‘never expected her to be with him,’” she recalled. “But I never expected it to reach this degree of criticism as I got older.”Mowry-Housley married her husband in 2011. During a 2014 appearance on the talk show “Bethenny,” she revealed some methods that she uses to deal with social media critics.“I think maybe because social media is what it is right now,” Mowry-Housely told host Bethenny Frankel, “I have a Twitter account and people feel like they can just come to it and say whatever but I’ve learned to love my block button and I’m just choosing to see the positive side of it. We have more people loving on us than hating on us and we are choosing to focus on that now.”She revealed that people’s negative comments impacted her so deeply because her parents, a black mother and white father, had to experience similar struggles.

“I was actually hurt because my parents had experienced it way back in the day and I was hurt because we as a community have come so far and we fight against it all the time,” she said on the show. “I was hurt that people still felt that way but the opposite way, you see what I’m saying?”

However, Mowry-Housley said prayer has helped her overcome the ordeal.

“So if anything, I was devastated, hurt, and like I said I’m just going to pray and look at the positive,” she said