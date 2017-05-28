Texas Black Student Given ‘Most Likely to Blend in with White People’ Award

Her mother says, "Everyone doesn't believe that this is real but yes, this certificate shows that this is real." ==> https://t.co/vnuZ9j84dH pic.twitter.com/PGEUVs7WVT

Days after a student received an award stating she was most likely to be a terrorist, a 7th grade student at the same school was given an offensive award too.

According to FOX 26 News, Sydney Caesar, a student at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Texas, received an award that stated she was “Most Likely to Blend in With White People,” from her teacher Stacey Lockett.

Cesar’s sister Lauren Easton told FOX 26 that the teacher’s behavior lacked “common sense.”

“I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place and then right after a major event has happened. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

“I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn’t talk at all for the rest of the day,” she added.

Sydney was so upset that she skipped the last day of class.

Sydney Cesar talks about how receiving the award made her feel… @Fox26Houston pic.twitter.com/uRR3ytUtwH — Lindsey Henry (@LindseyFOX26) May 26, 2017

“It made me feel really embarrassed about what other people were going to say and what’s she gonna dot,” the 7th grader told a reporter.

And her mother Latonya Robinson is concerned that her daughter is going to be bullied next year.

“For that child to either be called a terrorist or she’s not black enough, basically now the students are taking that and that’s her label for the rest of the school year,” Robinson said.

The school issued the following statement:

“The Channelview Independent School District would like to emphasize that a recent incident where insensitive and offensive mock awards presented to students are in no way associated with the AVID College Readiness System or the AVID Center. Channelview ISD does not support this type of recognition under any circumstances and the placement of the AVID logo on these certificates was an error. At no time was the AVID program itself involved in this unfortunate incident.

The AVID System is an outstanding college readiness model that has led to continued high levels of student achievement in Channelview ISD. AVID’s system has benefited hundreds of thousands of students worldwide since 1984. Working together with the AVID Center, Channelview ISD’s AVID system provides intensive support to students with tutorials, positive peer groups, and college-readiness skills.

Channelview ISD would like to reassure the community that this incident does not reflect the many good things going on in our district. The district does not condone the incident that occurred and we are taking this matter very seriously.”

Robinson wants the school to take further action and not just suspend the teacher.

