Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’

On a recent episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life, former Basketball Wives staropened up about her controversial ex-husbandand her ongoing custody battle over their four children.

Govan broke down in tears when Vanzant told her that in order to be happy “she has to give up the fight” because in no way is she “going to lose her kids.”

In tears, the reality star tells the famous life coach that regardless she is “afraid to lose my kids” and feels “guilty” for bringing them into this situation with their father.

Govan also admitted that she wants to “start over and let go” of the drama and her poor public image.

In a different clip, Vanzant calls out Govan’s history of problematic behavior: “You are a product being sold, because you have given the world access to your life…Nobody comes out of a two-parent household and behaves in this manner.”

(We’re not sure how true that is, but OK.)

She also takes Govan to task for her materialism.

“Your kids don’t have to go to a private school. And you don’t have to have a makeup artist, and a manager, and a publicist. That’s making the sh-t, look pretty. What you got to do is be clear about who you are. And create your next steps from a place of power and authenticity,” Vanzant says.

To which Govan replied: “Make no mistake, if I have to take off these lashes, wash my face, put this hair —this little hair— in a bun, take off all this sh-t, have no publicist, no manager, and get a real god damn job. I will,” Govan responds.

Vanzant’s advice? Just “do it.”

We hope that Iyanla can truly help Laura find her way.

Watch the entire episode on OWN.

