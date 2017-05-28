Obama Photographer Shades Trump On Instagram

Pete Souza, a former White House photographer, is using his work to illustrate the differences between former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump through a series of Instagram posts, reports CNN.
From CNN:
Since Trump took office, Souza has routinely posted images from his time documenting Obama’s White House on his personal Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers.
And the photos Souza shares seem to be anything but random. Through his photos and their accompanying captions, Souza has taken a number of thinly veiled shots at the Trump administration.
Check out some of the subliminal shots that Souza posted below.
He’s posted photos that bring attention to healthcare, national security, the Supreme Court and other pressing political issues, reports the outlet.
SOURCE: CNN
