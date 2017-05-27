Gina Prince-Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct A Superhero Movie

the forthcoming Marvel Spider Man spinoff film, “Silver & Black.”

Fresh off the season finale of her critically acclaimed Fox drama Shots Fired, the good news keeps coming for. She’s been tapped to direct

This makes her first woman of color to direct a super hero movie.

According to Deadline, she plans to rewrite the Silver & Black script originated by Thor: The Dark World scribe Christopher Yost. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing, and Columbia Pictures execs Palak Patel and Eric Fineman are overseeing.

For those who aren’t familiar with these comic book characters, Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals while Black Cat is an acrobatic cat burglar (real name Felicia Hardy), who had a tangled romantic relationship with the webslinger in the Spider-Man comics, Deadline reported.

This isn’t Prince-Bythewood’s run-in with Marvel—she’s supposed to direct an episode of their anticipated Freeform series Cloak & Dagger.

Nor is she the only African-American director leading a high-profile Marvel project. She’s joined by Cheo Hodari Coker (Netflix’s Luke Cage), Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”), and Mara Brock and Salim Akil (CW’s Black Lightning).

Silver & Black is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2018.

