WATCH: 5-Year-Old Texas Girl Asks ‘Where Did Barack Obama Go?’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WATCH: 5-Year-Old Texas Girl Asks ‘Where Did Barack Obama Go?’

Taylor's mother wrote on Instagram that her daughter is "still mad" that Obama is no longer president.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

New viral Instagram videos show an adorable 5-year-old girl from Texas asking just where did Barack Obama go after leaving the White House, reports CBS Chicago.

Part 2 😂

A post shared by tabgeezy (@tabgeezy) on

From CBS Chicago:

In an adorable series of Instagram videos gone viral, Taylor asked her mom questions regarding how politics work, beginning with, “Where did Barack Obama go?”

The first video was captioned, “This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president’s houseShe is still mad.”

Taylor also asked why Hilary Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: CBS ChicagoThe Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Here’s The First Look At The Obama Presidential Library

‘This Is Making Me Feel Bad:’ 6-Year-Old St. Louis Boy Pleads For End To Gun Violence In Viral Video

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

We’re letting the Prez know how thankful we on President’s Day.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday To The Empress Of Soul Gladys…
 1 hour ago
05.28.17
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 4 hours ago
05.28.17
Gina Prince-Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct…
 24 hours ago
05.28.17
Kandi Burruss On Phaedra Parks: ‘We Can Never…
 1 day ago
05.28.17
Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Williams &…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Baby Got Back: Taye Diggs Bares His Cheeks…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
‘Claws,’ Beats & ‘Power’: Your 2017 Summer TV…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud…
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled!
 3 days ago
05.26.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 3 days ago
05.25.17
Photos