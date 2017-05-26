Here’s The First Look At The Obama Presidential Library

Here's The First Look At The Obama Presidential Library

The Chicago library will be the first of its kind to be all digital and will cost $500 million to construct

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now examined a preview of Barack Obama‘s presidential library in Chicago, which boasts some unique features.

Martin shared with NewsOne Now viewers some of the details of the library, along with video provided by The Obama Foundation of the plans for the site.

The library will stand in Chicago’s Jackson Park and will consist of three buildings, including a museum. He [Obama] described the museum as a transformational project for the community. It will also be the first completely digital presidential library and will also contain a branch of the Chicago Public Library. It will cost about $500 million dollars and will also likely open in 2021,” said Martin.

