Men react to a Women’s Only Screening Wonder Woman

A movie theater in Austin, Texas decided to do a women-only screening of ‘Wonder Woman’ and some men aren’t happy about it. The theater announced on their Facebook page that “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the announcement read. “And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.” But men didn’t seem to take it well, posting on the page, “Apparently ‘equality’ is only selective nowadays,” one person wrote. “How about a ‘men’s only’ showing of a movie or is that not how equality works?”. Are men being to sensitive about this screening? Or is the theater wrong for doing this? What are your thoughts?
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
7 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 7
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 7
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 7
4. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”4 of 7
5. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”5 of 7
6. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”6 of 7
7. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”7 of 7
comments – Add Yours