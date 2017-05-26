Movie News
Home > Movie News

Men react to a Women’s Only Screening Wonder Woman

bvick
Leave a comment

People Watching Movie in Movie Theater

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty


A movie theater in Austin, Texas decided to do a women-only screening of ‘Wonder Woman’ and some men aren’t happy about it. The theater announced on their Facebook page that “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the announcement read. “And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.” But men didn’t seem to take it well, posting on the page, “Apparently ‘equality’ is only selective nowadays,” one person wrote. “How about a ‘men’s only’ showing of a movie or is that not how equality works?”. Are men being to sensitive about this screening? Or is the theater wrong for doing this? What are your thoughts?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

7 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Men react to a Women’s Only Screening Wonder Woman

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 7 hours ago
05.26.17
Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts
 22 hours ago
05.26.17
Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For…
 1 day ago
05.26.17
Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured
 1 day ago
05.26.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud…
 1 day ago
05.26.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled!
 1 day ago
05.26.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 2 days ago
05.26.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 2 days ago
05.26.17
Photos