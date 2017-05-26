Men react to a Women’s Only Screening Wonder Woman

A movie theater in Austin, Texas decided to do a women-only screening of ‘Wonder Woman’ and some men aren’t happy about it. The theater announced on their Facebook page that “Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the announcement read. “And when we say ‘People Who Identify As Women Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.” But men didn’t seem to take it well, posting on the page, “Apparently ‘equality’ is only selective nowadays,” one person wrote. “How about a ‘men’s only’ showing of a movie or is that not how equality works?”. Are men being to sensitive about this screening? Or is the theater wrong for doing this? What are your thoughts?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: