Is James better than Jordan?

There has been a epic debate if LeBron James is the real G.O.A.T. or if it’s Michael Jordan. Well last night, James got one more check in his G.O.A.T column. In game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, James took the title of the NBA’s all-time leading playoff scorer. Jordan’s record was 5,987. By the time LeBron retires, he will be far ahead of Jordan. So does this mean that James is the G.O.A.T or does he have a ways to go before taking that title? Take our poll and tell us your thoughts.

