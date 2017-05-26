TOP OF THE MORNING: Let’s Get This Over With!

05/26/17 – Tom and crew open the show talking about the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA finals.
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 7
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 7
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 7
4. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”4 of 7
5. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”5 of 7
6. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”6 of 7
7. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”7 of 7
