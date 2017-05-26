‘Racist’ Flyers Pressuring Blacks To Report Latino Immigrants Pop Up In Chicago

News One
‘Racist’ Flyers Pressuring Blacks To Report Latino Immigrants Pop Up In Chicago

One city official said the papers wrongfully claim that immigrants are taking jobs away from black residents.

Foxy NC staff
One Chicago official is speaking out against “racist” flyers circulating around the city that are urging Black residents to report undocumented Latino immigrants to authorities, reports DNAinfo Chicago.

From DNAinfo Chicago:

The flyer says that “Sanctuary city Policies endanger the lively hood[sic] of every american [sic], while violating federal law and destroying the black community.” The flyer claims there will be a reward of $3,000 to $10,000 “per illegal reported” and asks that people “help Atty. General Jeff Sessions Help US Black People.”

“The flyer offers outrageous and baseless claims that Latino immigrants are taking jobs away from African-American Chicagoans,” said 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez. “Don’t fall for this phony argument.”

Information about the flyers is spreading after Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed an order Monday that sanctuary cities will lose Justice Department and Homeland Security grants, reports the Chicago Tribune.

SOURCE: DNAinfo ChicagoChicago Tribune

