Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

News One
Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

Michael Sabbie died in the Bi-State jail near the Texas-Arkansas border in July 2015 after repeating "I can't breathe" to staff.

The family of Arkansas inmate Michael Sabbie filed a civil rights complaint Wednesday following his tragic death, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

The Sabbie family’s life was upended when Michael died inside the Bi-State jail, located on the Texas-Arkansas border, in July 2015. He repeated the same phrase nearly two dozen times to correction officers. “I can’t breathe.”

…His family filed on Wednesday a federal civil rights complaint. It alleges that a series of failures inside the jail “forc[ed Sabbie] to endure extreme and needless pain and suffering, and causing death.”

The lawsuit calls out several parties including LaSalle —  the company that runs the private jail — and several guards who allegedly ignored the inmate’s medical problems, reports The Huffington Post.

