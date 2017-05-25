Going from No Kids to 6 Kids!

After trying to conceive for 17 years, a Virginia couple is now the proud parents of sextuplets. That’s 6 babies! Wow. Ajibola Taiwo gave birth on May 11th via cesarean section. The childern’s dad, Adeboye Taiwo, says the moment was a long time in the making. “I was excited,” said Adeboye. “For the very first time we were expecting.” The Taiwo are the proud parents of 3 boys and 3 girls. The babies ranged from 1 pound, 10 ounces, to 2 pounds, 15 ounces. They are still in
neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University medical center. Click here to see pictures of the parents and their Sensational Six!
