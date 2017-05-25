Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism

Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism

Mother O just continues to use her powers for good!

Jamie Foxx is currently making the media rounds to promote his new FOX game show Beat Shazam which premieres May 25. One of his latest media stops was to The Howard Stern Show, where the Oscar-winning actor exclusively revealed that long-time friend Oprah Winfrey saved him from his alcohol addiction.

Jamie Foxx is known for his humor and keeping things lighthearted and fun in interviews, but he decided to get seriously candid when he stopped by The Howard Stern Show and discussed his past battle with alcoholism. As reported by TMZ, Foxx told the story of how Oprah was the person responsible for waking him up and giving him the strength he needed to kick alcohol to the curb for good.

The Academy Award-winning actor [Jamie Foxx] went on “The Howard Stern Show” and confessed he was drinking and partying way too much back in 2005 when Oprah staged what amounts to an intervention.

O called him and told Jamie straight-up he was ruining his career, saying, “All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t that’s not what you want to do. I want to take you somewhere.”

Jamie met Oprah at Quincy Jones’ house after the call for a come-to-Jesus moment, where Sidney Poitier and other black Hollywood actors were on hand to push Jamie toward more sober and responsible living.

You can check out the video of Jamie Foxx talking about Oprah BELOW:


 

