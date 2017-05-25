Can you believe that ‘Star Wars’ turns 40 today?

Happy Birthday Star Wars! The iconic movie hit the big screen on May 25, 1977! WOW! According to IMDB.com’s list of things you might not know about ‘Star Wars’, George Lucas thought the movie was going to be a flop and he didn’t go to premier. Instead he and buddy, Steven Spielberg went on vacation in Hawaii. Wow, isn’t that interesting. Now, 40 years, 8 movies, several sets of animated series, holiday specials and television series, Lucas might just have a hit on his hands! The newest ‘Star Wars’ movie,’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hits theaters on December 15th. No word on how much Princess Leia will be in the movie since Carrie Fisher died in December 2016 of a heart attack.
Which ‘Star Wars’ movie was your favorite?
