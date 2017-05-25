Movie News
Home > Movie News

Can you believe that ‘Star Wars’ turns 40 today?

bvick
Leave a comment
On the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

Happy Birthday Star Wars! The iconic movie hit the big screen on May 25, 1977! WOW! According to IMDB.com’s list of things you might not know about ‘Star Wars’, George Lucas thought the movie was going to be a flop and he didn’t go to premier. Instead he and buddy, Steven Spielberg went on vacation in Hawaii. Wow, isn’t that interesting. Now, 40 years, 8 movies, several sets of animated series, holiday specials and television series, Lucas might just have a hit on his hands! The newest ‘Star Wars’ movie,’Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hits theaters on December 15th. No word on how much Princess Leia will be in the movie since Carrie Fisher died in December 2016 of a heart attack.

Which ‘Star Wars’ movie was your favorite?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Can you believe that ‘Star Wars’ turns 40 today?

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism
 5 hours ago
05.25.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled After One Season
 5 hours ago
05.25.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 6 hours ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 16 hours ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 16 hours ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 17 hours ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 24 hours ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 1 day ago
05.25.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos